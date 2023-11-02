FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – PBS Fort Wayne is now available on a popular streaming platform, the local station announced in a press release Thursday.

Subscribers to Hulu + Live TV can now watch local and educational content including arts IN focus, HealthLine, Matters of the Mind and PrimeTime along with popular shows like PBS NewsHour, FRONTLINE, Antiques Roadshow, and PBS Fort Wayne’s PBS KIDS channel. The subscription includes access to Hulu’s on-demand library and more than 90 TV channels.

It’s part of an agreement with Hulu that plans to stream content from participating PBS stations in more than 300 markets over the next year, according to the release.

PBS Fort Wayne can also be accessed on air, on the website and through the mobile app.