‘Yes’ frontman Jon Anderson to perform at Clyde

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jon Anderson, a founding member of 1970s rock band Yes, will perform in Fort Wayne.

Anderson will play at the Clyde Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 10. Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer as the voice of Yes, Anderson authored the band’s ground-breaking album “Fragile” and co-authored the group’s biggest hits, including “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout,” and “Owner Of A Lonely Heart.” He released his latest solo album, “1000 Hands: Chapter One,” in March.