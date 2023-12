FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Professional wrestling fans, prepare to be stunned.

WWE superstars are coming to the Memorial Coliseum next year for the Sunday Stunner.

The show is April 21, 2024 at 7 p.m., the Coliseum announced Friday. Tickets, which range from $23 to $123, go on sale Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. A presale is Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. Learn more here.

No further details of the event have been announced yet.