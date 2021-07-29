WWE star: Ringside seats, beer for return of stolen necklace

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, professional wrestler and actor Sheamus arrives at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — WWE star Sheamus is offering ring-side seats and “many beers” to anyone who returns a prop cross necklace that was stolen from an arena on the campus of the University of South Florida.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is also offering a $5,000 reward for information about the theft in May of the necklace, three title belts signed by various WWE stars and a corner pad.

Police say the theft happened in the early morning hours of May 22 at the Yuengling Center.

Video surveillance shows a man leaving the building.

The set for WWE’s “Monday Night Raw,” “Friday Night SmackDown” and pay-per-view events moved in March to the Yuengling Center.

