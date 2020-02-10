Whiskey Myers to play at Sweetwater pavilion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Whiskey Myers will bring their brand of rock-country music to Fort Wayne in May.

The southern rockers will perform at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion on Friday, May 15. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

After their breakout third album, 2014’s “Early Morning Shakes,” Whiskey Myers’ next record, “Mud” climbed to No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums in 2016. The group’s latest album, “Whiskey Myers,” was released late last year.

“We just bring our songs to the table and make it sound like us,” said frontman Cody Cannon. “We never think about it. We just try to go in and write a good song, whether it’s country or rock ‘n’ roll or blues.”

Tickets for the Whiskey Myers concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Sweetwater campus at 5501 U.S. 30 or online at sweetwaterpavilion.com.