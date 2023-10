ATLANTA (AP) — Metropolitan Atlanta is home to the second highest number of soundstages in the U.S., including the massive Tyler Perry Studios and Trilith Studios. But many productions have chosen to shoot in and around the city itself, often as stand-ins for other locations (it’s a popular double for New York). Here are some landmarks and towns you might recognize:

FILE – Cast members, from left, Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong, Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, appear on location in Atlanta during the filming of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” on June 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

This image released by Netflix shows show creator Shawn Levy, left, with actors Noah Schnapp, center, and Finn Wolfhard on the Atlanta set of “Stranger Things.” (Tina Rowden/Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows Priah Ferguson, center, in a scene from “Stranger Things.” The scene was shot on location at the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, Ga. (Netflix via AP)

This image released by Netflix shows, from left, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke in a scene from “Stranger Things.” The scene was shot on location at the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, Ga. (Netflix via AP)

This image released by AMC shows Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, left, and Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier on location in Georgia during the filming of season 11 of “The Walking Dead.” (Jace Downs/AMC via AP)

This image released by AMC shows the cast and crew on location in Georgia during the filming of season 11 of “The Walking Dead.” (Jace Downs/AMC via AP)

— Swan House: Part of the Atlanta History Center, this historic home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood served as President Coriolanus Snow’s mansion in the “Hunger Games” movies.

— Midtown High School: This public high school was known as Grady High School when it stood in for the interiors of Peter Parker’s school in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” but now shares a name with the fictional Queens academy.

— High Museum of Art: The high-profile museum doubled as London’s fictional Museum of Great Britain, the scene of Killmonger’s heist early in Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther.”

— Downtown Atlanta: The streets (and parking lots) of downtown Atlanta have played everything from New York in “Avengers: Infinity War” to Lagos, Nigeria, in “Captain America: Civil War.”

— Jackson, Georgia: Around 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta, the seat of Butts County is where Netflix’s “Stranger Things” filmed several downtown Hawkins, Indiana, scenes.

— Covington, Georgia: Mystic Falls, Virginia, the home of “The Vampire Diaries,” was actually the seat of Newton County around 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Atlanta where the town square still has a corner shop dedicated to show memorabilia.

— Barnesville, Georgia: Drive around 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Atlanta and you’re in the seat of Lamar County — or the fictional town of Wind Gap, Missouri, the setting for the Amy Adams-led HBO miniseries “Sharp Objects.”

— Senoia, Georgia: Much of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” was actually set in Georgia, and a lot of the filming was done in the small Coweta County town 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Atlanta.