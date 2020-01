Music’s biggest stars will be at the Staples Center for the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday… but where will they sit? Here’s a look at where artists like Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X will be during the show.

You can watch GRAMMY Award coverage starting at 7 pm on WANE 15 with GRAMMY Red Carpet Live, followed by the 2020 Grammy Awards at 8 pm.

Be sure to follow along with WANE 15’s Chris Darby, Ruben Solis and Taylor Williams as they live tweet using the hashtag #GRAMMYonwane.