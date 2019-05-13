Watch: Bear takes garbage bin

Entertainment

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

After finding his trash can knocked over, a man in Colorado checked his security footage and was surprised to see who the culprit was.  A bear had attempted to dig into his trash, but the owner has locks on the bins to try to stop bears and other animals from getting into the garbage.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss