NEW YORK (Reuters) – Actor Wendell Pierce broke character on Tuesday to deal with a woman who interrupted his performance in the “Death of a Salesman” play on Broadway.

Footage from an eyewitness showed the moment Pierce tried to calm the person down by offering to make sure she wouldn’t be kicked out of the theater and receive a refund for her money at the New York City show.

The unidentified woman kept screaming at Pierce as she was booed by other members of the audience.

Theater lights were on during the incident which eventually ended after police officers escorted the woman off the premises.