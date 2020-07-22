Wabash drive-in to host Aaron Lewis and Austin French tours

The 13-24 Drive In announced they will bring in Aaron Lewis and Austin French for live performances for KING & COUNTRY at the end of August.

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The 13-24 Drive In in Wabash announced it will bring in country singer Aaron Lewis and Christian pop artist Austin French for live performances at the end of August.

Aaron Lewis is set to perform with special guest Ira Dean on Friday, Aug. 21, at 8 p.m. Lewis, who fronted the rock group Staind, has sold 13 million albums worldwide and had four consecutive top-three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200.

Dean is a member of the musical group Trick Pony, best known for their hit “Pour Me.”

Austin French & JJ Weeks will bring their Wake Up Sleeper Drive-In Tour to the drive-in on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. French is a rising contemporary Christian artist who’s competed on ABC’s “Rising Star” and NBC’s “The Voice.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. They are sold on a per-vehicle basis and allow for admission of up to six guests. Price is determined by row: $150, $175, $250, and $320.

To buy tickets, visit 1324DriveIn.com or call the Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260-563-1102.