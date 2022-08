HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KCBS) – Some of the best-known cars in the TV and movie business were on display in Hollywood Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Hollywood Museum and the Great Autos Car Club.

Among the cars on display were the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 from “Back To The Future,” and the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from “Smokey and the Bandit.”