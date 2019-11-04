Ventriloquist Darci Lynne to perform at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ winner Darci Lynne and her friends are coming to Fort Wayne.

The singer/ventriloquist who won NBC’s talent show at age 12 will perform at the Embassy Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Darci Lynne & Friends: Fresh Out of the Box Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Embassy wrote in a promotional release: “Darci Lynne Farmer impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years. She is accompanied by her musical friends including a divaesque rabbit: Petunia, a shy and soulful mouse: Oscar and a sarcastic old woman: Edna.“

Darci Lynne has been featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen” and “TODAY.” Her first Christmas special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” aired on NBC in December 2018 and, in January 2019, Darci returned to the America’s Got Talent stage for AGT “The Champions” and won second place.

Tickets for Darci Lynne’s Embassy Theatre performance will go on sale Friday at TicketMaster.com or 800.745.3000 and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.6287) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.