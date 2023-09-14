A UFC Hall of Famer known as “The Croatian Sensation” was arrested early Thursday and now faces a third operating-while-under-the-influence charge, court records say.

Pat Miletich, of Bettendorf, who also has been a sports commentator, was booked into Scott County Jail at 6:16 a.m. Thursday and released at 7:59 a.m., court records show.

Pat Miletich (Scott County Jail)

The incident early Thursday

Arrest affidavits say a pedestrian called dispatchers to say a gray pickup truck traveled the wrong way on Devils Glen Road in the caller’s lane of travel. Police allege the truck drove over a grass embankment and parked at the Shell station, 3718 State St., Bettendorf.

Both the caller and Miletich were at the Shell station when officers arrived, arrest affidavits say. The caller confirmed the RAM 1500 was the truck that the caller saw.

“I observed the defendant asleep in the drivers’ seat of the above mentioned RAM 1500 while it was running,” an officer writes in the arrest affidavits. “The defendant left the vehicle in drive and had to be reminded several times to place the vehicle in park mode after officers had to wake him up.”

Miletich told police he was drinking alcohol while watching deck hockey at Crow Creek Park. “Deck hockey ends at 2300 (11 p.m.) hours and officers were notified and made contact with the defendant at approximately 02:24 (2:24 a.m.) hours,” affidavits say.

Police allege Miletich said he was in North Dakota, then said he drove back from North Dakota two days ago. He admitted to drinking wine, police allege in affidavits.

Miletich had “bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech, unsteady balance, and an odor of ingested alcohol,” police allege, adding he refused all field sobriety testing prior to refusing a preliminary breath test.

“At the police department (Miletich) stated he probably wasn’t going to pass a test – referring to an evidentiary sample for blood/breath alcohol testing,” police allege in affidavits.

Officers saw tire tracks in the grass along the sidewalk on the west side of Devils Glen Road consistent with the caller’s observations. Affidavits say, “A rut was found in an area covered with gravel along the sidewalk in line with the tire tracks and gravel was scattered on the concrete nearby.”

In affidavits, police allege there was gravel dust covering the rear passenger side tire of (Miletich’s) truck that was consistent with the gravel/dust in the rut. Officers also saw fresh damage to vegetation growing on a retaining wall on the north side of the Shell parking lot where it appeared something had struck the wall. Police say there was damage and vegetation on the front of the RAM 1500 that Miletich had been driving consistent with the vegetation on the retaining wall, affidavits show.

“The defendant’s driving behavior is captured on traffic cameras at Devils Glen Road/State Street, and consistent with the complaint,” affidavits say.

Miletich was released on $5,000 bond, court records show. A bail bondsman told Local 4 News that Miletich is set to appear Monday morning in Scott County Court.

The charge of a third OWI is a Class D felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.