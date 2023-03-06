FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation announces that Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre will host Train with Better Than Ezra, on August 9, 2022. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Train is a multi-GRAMMY and Billboard Award-winning band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album. Train’s climb to the top began in 1994, as the original five-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut album, released by Columbia in 1998.

Whether you caught a house party gig after Better Than Ezra formed in 1988 at Louisiana State University, heard “Good” on the radio once it hit #1 during 1995, became a fan following Taylor Swift’s famous cover of “Breathless” in 2010, or saw them headlining sheds in 2018, you most likely never forgot that initial introduction to the New Orleans quartet founded by Kevin Griffin [lead vocals, guitar, piano] and Tom Drummond [bass, backing vocals].

Pre-sale tickets are available via Ticketmaster beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2022 at this link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005E63BA6B39CD with code: SAVE. All general and in-person sales at the Parks and Recreation Department (705 East State Blvd.) begin Friday, March 10, at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit www.fortwayneparks.org and click on Purchase Theatre Tickets