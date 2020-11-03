‘Twas the month before December’: A 103.9FM twist to a beloved Christmas story

'Twas the month before December, when all through the town Not a snow day was called, no flakes on the ground; The stores show signs of holidays to come, In hopes that Santa Claus won't be outdone; The children just finished trick-or-treating last week, While wrappers for sugar-sticks lay at their feet; And thoughts that holiday cheer will soon be around Caused 103.9 to change their sound. - An adaptation of the original "Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Clement Clarke Moore

At the conclusion of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 1, 103.9 Wayne FM began its 7th consecutive year as “The Christmas Station” in Fort Wayne.

“Halloween is now behind us, and I know many are ready for the holiday season to begin” says 103.9 Wayne FM Director of Programming Robbie Mack. “There will be people putting up Christmas trees in their homes around Fort Wayne today, and as ‘Fort Wayne’s Home for the Holiday’s’, we are proud to be their favorite radio station.”

The station is now playing around the clock Christmas music for the rest of the holiday season.

Mack said that this year the station hopes the Christmas music will be a welcomed escape from the emotionally taxing year.

“The warm memories of childhood, our own family traditions, and the good will towards our friends, neighbors and strangers,” Mack said. “We’ll be playing all of the songs you know and love from Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Mariah Carey, Johnny Mathis, Gene Autry, and so many more.”

