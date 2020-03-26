TV viewership climbing with people stuck at home by virus

NEW YORK (AP) — With millions of people stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak, television viewership is on the rise.

That’s some rare good news for an industry that has been shrinking steadily over the past decade.

News is obviously the biggest winner.

Entertainment programmers are studying the statistics for signs of what stuck and stressed viewers want to see.

Many believe that viewers want the television equivalent of “comfort food.”

Animal Planet’s response: 94 straight hours of cuddly critters romping on the screen.

ABC is hoping to gather families with a David Blaine magic special, while CBS will air a James Corden prime-time special.

