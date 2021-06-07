Trine U’s Furth Center announces 2021-2022 event lineup

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Trine University announced that the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts is planning a full season of concerts and community events for 2021-22, with new events added to the schedule in addition to others rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Area talent will fill the stage over the summer as the season kicks off with:

Angola’s Got Talent, a fundraiser for Cahoots Coffee Cafe, beginning at 6 p.m. June 26.

Music Americana program, featuring patriotic music by artists and groups, returns to the Furth stage on July 2

Angola Arts Festival pageant will take place inside Furth on July 24

The Furth Center said it will serve as a site this year for the annual Global Leadership Summit, broadcast live from Willow Creek Community Church near Chicago. This year’s event will be Aug. 5-6.

Concerts rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, includes:

Folk artist Gordon Lightfoot on Aug. 15.

Building 429 on Sept. 10

The Mersey Beatles on Oct. 9

The Letterman on Dec. 3

NewSong on TBA

Atlanta Rhythm Section on TBA

“Those still holding tickets for the rebooked concerts will be issued new tickets via email or, if an email is not on file, can pick them up at the ticket office prior to the event or Will Call the day of the event,” Trine University said.

New artists on the schedule, include:

Tusk, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performing Aug. 28

County superstar Tanya Tucker on Sept. 3

Pop-rock band Orleans on March 12, 2022

The Steuben County Festival Choir will return to the Furth stage for its annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 12, Trine University said.

The Furth Center also will host free concerts by Trine University performing arts groups, including:

Trine University Orchestra and Choir on Oct. 24

Trine University Jazz Ensemble on Nov. 14

Trine University Orchestra and Choir, Christmas concert, on Dec. 5

Trine University Wind Ensemble on Feb. 27, 2022

Trine University Jazz Ensemble on April 23, 2022

Trine University Orchestra on April 24, 2022

Trine University Choir on April 30, 2022

Trine University Wind Ensemble on May 1, 2022

Trine University said more details about each event will be released as tickets go on sale or, in the case of free concerts, as the performance date nears. More events also will be added to the lineup.

For the latest information, visit trine.edu/furth.