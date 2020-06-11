Trine U. cancels full 2020 concert lineup

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — The full 2020 concert lineup at Trine University’s T. Furth Center for Performing Arts has been canceled.

The university said Thursday it will “focus on an expanded lineup for 2021” after it was forced to clear its schedule for the calendar year due to the ongoing coronavirus threat. Shows included the Mersey Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot and the Arise Tour with Newsong.

“It’s heartbreaking. We had many exciting shows planned for the rest of the year in addition to what we already had announced,” said Randy White, director of special events. “However, we also want to wait until we can ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for our guests and the campus community, in conformity with CDC guidelines.”

Trine has rescheduled shows for 2021, and scheduled others. Previously announced shows that have been rescheduled for 2021 include The Lettermen, now scheduled for April 9, 2021; Atlanta Rhythm Section, now scheduled for June 4, 2021; and Building 429, now scheduled for July 9, 2021.

Other concerts set for 2021 are: pop rock band Orleans, April 16; Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out, May 14; Fleetwood Mac tribute band Tusk, Aug. 28; and sunshine pop band The Buckinghams, Sept. 11.

New dates for the Mersey Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot and the Arise Tour with Newsong are still being worked out. Dates in 2021 are also being negotiated for country singer Charlie Daniels, Michael Jackson tribute MJ Live, and Eagles tribute band Hotel California.

“We are excited about the bands we have scheduled for 2021, and looking forward to sold-out crowds in the coming year,” said White.