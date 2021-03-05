Travis Tritt, Casting Crowns, Chris Janson set to perform at Wabash Drive-In

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Live, in-person concerts are returning to the 1324 Drive-In Theatre in Wabash beginning next month.

Friday, the Honeywell Foundation, which operates the drive-in, announced four artists will kick off the concert series at the drive-in.

The Allman Betts Band will play with special guest Jackson Stokes on April 22 at 8 p.m. The band is southern and blues-rock is reminiscent of the Allman Brothers Band. Tickets are sold on a per-vehicle basis, allowing admission for up to six guests. Price is determined by row at $99, $159, $249 and $399.

Chris Janson will play April 24 at 8 p.m. This is the country music stars debut at the drive-in. Tickets are sold on a per-vehicle basis allowing admission for up to six guests. Price is determined by row at $119, $179, $299, and $499.

Casting Crowns will play May 7 at 8 p.m. The Christian group performance is being sponsored by Compassion International and Indiana Wesleyan University with associate sponsorship provided by Friends Counseling Center.

Travis Tritt will play with special guest Colton Chapman on May 21 at 8:30 p.m. The country legend will return to Wabash and play a special full-set. Tickets are sold on a per-vehicle basis allowing for admission of up to six guests. Price is determined by row at $149, $249, $299, $399, and $499.

“We are excited to open the 1324 Drive In for another exciting season of live concerts,” aid Honeywell Arts & Entertainment CEO Tod Minnich. “In addition to booking additional concerts, our team is working on upgrades to the concession stand so we can provide more items and faster service to our guests.”

Tickets for all shows will be reserve one parking spot in a specific row(s). Parking spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on March 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Honeywell Arts website.