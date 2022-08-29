FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra has a holiday show in Fort Wayne.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More” at the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 18.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.
