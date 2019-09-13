Tony Bennett to perform at the Embassy Theatre in November

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Multiple Grammy winner Tony Bennett will perform at the Embassy Theatre on November 3, 2019. The “I Left My Heart” tour will feature his daughter Antonia Bennett with tickets going on sale September 18 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will range in cost from $50 to $150 and can be purchased at the Embassy box office, by phone at 800.745.3000 or online at ticketmaster.com.

With worldwide record sales in the millions, and dozens of platinum and gold albums to his credit, Tony Bennett has a long list of achievements, spanning over 60 years, includes nineteen Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.



Tony Bennett’s daughter, Antonia Bennett has been touring with her father and will open the performance with a collection of jazz/pop standards. Antonia Bennett is a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music.