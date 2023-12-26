FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Comedian Tom Green, known for his movie roles in the early 2000s and his brief marriage to actress Drew Barrymore, will be coming to Fort Wayne in April for two comedy shows.

Summit City Comedy Club will host Green on April 15-16 for two shows at 7:00 p.m., with general admission costing $25.

Premium seating in the first couple of rows is also available for $35.

All shows have an age limit of 18 and up, and Summit City Comedy Club implements a two-item minimum policy during their shows.

From references in the Eminem track, “The Real Slim Shady,” to a role in “Charlie’s Angels” in 2000, Green became a notable figure in entertainment during early 2000s.

His work on the 2001 film, “Freddy Got Fingered,” also earned him infamy as Green received Razzie awards for Worst Actor, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay, according to IMDb.

Green is also known for his role in “Road Trip,” his time on MTV and his internet talk show, which has been credited with kicking off the popularity in podcasts, according to Summit City Comedy Club.