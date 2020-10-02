TinCaps to host second movie night featuring a classic baseball film

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, the TinCaps announced that it will be holding a second movie night after the ‘tremendous’ response from fans for its showing of A League of Their Own.

The movie: The Sandlot (1993; PG).

Tickets for the Oct. 16 showing are $15 and include a hot dog, bag of chips and a drink.

Any fan seeking more than eight seats together or ADA accessible seating is asked to email tickets@tincaps.com.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7:15 p.m., according to the press release. Movie night will happen rain or shine with no refunds, pass-outs or exchanges.

“A socially-distanced sell-out crowd in 2020 looks a lot different than we’re used to,” said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing & Promotions. “But we appreciate all the fans who joined us for our inaugural Movie Night presented by Lancia Homes and we’re excited to provide our community with another family-friendly event on the 16th.”

Concession stands and The Orchard Team Store will be open during the event, the release said. All transactions will be cashless.

To protect against COVID-19, masks must be worn while fans enter, exit and move around Parkview Field. However, they may be removed when in reserved seats and distanced from others in attendance, the release said. Hand-sanitizing stations are around the venue, and staff will also be cleaning the ballpark during the event.

For more information on the TinCaps and Parkview Field, visit parkviewfield.com.