TikTok influencers help out a local restaurant in need

(NewsNation Now) — TikTok influencers Taccara Rae and Yinka Lawanson, known around the world as Ling and Lamb, used the social media platform to help out a restaurant in their community.

You might have seen the husband-wife duo from Stamford, Connecticut on TikTok or Instagram as they have nearly 3 million followers.

The two saw a post on social media about the El Charrito restaurant in their community and they decided to do something to help.

“Hey, guys. Hey, guys. So we just got the terrible news that El Charrito is about to be evicted,” they posted on TikTok.

“We’ve never been here before. But we just saw the news and we got dressed. I would say, you know what, let’s come out and eat here today,” Lamb said on social media.

The two did more than just dine at El Charrito, they made and posted a video appealing to their followers for support for the restaurant.

“I was like, oh my God, two things,” Ling said during an appearance on “Morning in America”. “A, you need to try Mexican. B, we need to save like this restaurant, we need to do what we can to get the community together and help this restaurant.”

The couple “tried as much as possible” to reach out to all of their followers. A GoFundMe was started and, according to Lamb, donations have topped $22,000.

“They really showed up,” Lamb said of their followers. “They’ve been donating and we’re so grateful.”

According to the pair, the owner of El Charrito is also very grateful for the donations and has started fixing things at the restaurant.

“You know because she was backed up on a lot of bills, you know, she has started making sure that things are up and running at the restaurant,” Lamb said.

Ling and Lamb first became known for their funny, original content that mostly involved different types of food. Their first video to go viral was of Lamb introducing Ling to one of his Nigerian dishes from back home.

And now they can add good Mexican food from El Charrito to their list.

Watch the full interview with Ling and Lamb in the video player at the top of the page.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the restaurant’s name, El Charrito. A previous version mistakenly identified it as El Cerrito.