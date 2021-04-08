Tickets on sale for upscale, chef-attended buffet followed by musical performance

by: Corinne Moore

Posted:

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Honeywell Arts & Entertainment announced it is partnering with Alicia Pyle & Friends for a debut event: Eagles Ballroom Supper Club on April 13.

Photo courtesy of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment

Guests of all ages are invited to attend the upscale, chef-attended buffet followed by classic standards performed by Alicia Pyle & Friends.

“Alicia Pyle & Friends’ sound is unlike the normal set of jazz standards; Latin and funk grooves thrown in the mix of classical music is combined with elements of jazz and rock along with original compositions,” the foundation said.

The menu for the evening includes: carved top round, parmesan-crusted tilapia, chicken parmesan, roasted red potatoes, green beans almandine, macaroni and cheese, roasted carrots, tossed salad, pickled beets and broccoli salad. Dessert and drinks will be available to purchase that evening.

The Eagles Ballroom Supper Club begins at 5 p.m. on April 13. Tickets are $34.95 per person and are available via HoneywellArts.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102. 

