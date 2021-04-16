Tickets on sale for ‘The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe’ at the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Youtheatre and Embassy Theatre present The

Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on the Embassy stage on May 1 and 2.

“Come join Peter, Edmund, Susan and Lucy as they travel to the magical world of Narnia. This dramatization of the C.S. Lewis classic, set in the enchanting land of Narnia, begins with the four

siblings climbing into an old wardrobe and finding themselves in a magical never-to-be-forgotten

world where they meet Tumnus the Faun, experience the magic and mystery of the Great Lion

Aslan and help in his struggle against the White Witch. This action-filled story of love, faith and

courage is a true celebration of life,” the theater said.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $18 for students, plus applicable fees. They can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Ticket link for May 1 at 2 p.m.

Ticket link for May 1 at 7 p.m.

Ticket link for May 2 at 2 p.m.

The Embassy Theatre said that beginning May 1, all staff, volunteers, contracted workers, production staff and vendors will continue to wear masks/facial coverings. Masks are recommended and encouraged for patrons and guests. Social distancing rules of three feet should be followed at all times.