Tickets on sale for ‘At the Movies: Songs of the Silver Screen’ at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre and Three Rivers Music Theatre is presenting “At the Movies: Songs of the Silver Screen” on Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. on the Embassy stage.

At The Movies: Songs of the Silver Screen will be an unforgettable evening featuring cherished songs of the cinema. This show is fun for the whole family as it features the most iconic music in motion picture history. The theater said the Music Director is Rolin Mains and Director is Andy Planck.

Tickets are $30 and $20 for students (plus applicable fees). They can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665, located at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.