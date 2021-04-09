Tickets on sale for ‘American Son’ presented on the Embassy Theatre stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Embassy Theatre announced that Genesis Outreach Inc. is presenting American Son by Christopher Demos-Brown on the Embassy stage on May 21, 22 and 25.

The acclaimed Broadway play and 2020 Emmy nominated film, American Son, is a gripping tale

about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with familial relationships, love, loss and identity, the theater said.

“An estranged couple, Kendra and Scott, must confront their feelings about race and bias after

discovering their missing teenage son is actually being detained by the local police following an

overnight traffic stop. Their disparate histories and backgrounds inform their assumptions and

fears as they try to find out what has happened to their son. The heart-wrenching play will leave

the audience on the edge of their seats, featuring an interpretive dance sequence and soul-stirring musical performance with post-show commentary nightly,” the press release said.

Tickets are $35 for adult and $25 for senior/student, plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W.

Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. The theater said adult tickets will increase to $45 day of show.

The Embassy Theatre said that beginning May 1, all staff, volunteers, contracted workers, production staff and vendors will continue to wear masks/facial coverings. Masks are recommended and encouraged for patrons and guests. Social distancing rules of three feet should be followed at all times.