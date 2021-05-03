Tickets for ‘Disney Princess: The Concert’ go on sale this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Disney Concerts presents Disney Princess: The Concert, a nationwide tour kicking off Nov. 1, 2021 is making a stop at the Embassy Theatre in 2022.

“Be our guest” as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons, their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation and stories. Presented by Pandora Jewelry, The Official Charm Bracelet of the Walt Disney World® Resort, tickets and VIP packages for this concert of a lifetime go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at DisneyPrincessConcert.com.

Disney Princess: The Concert comes to the Embassy Theatre on March 27, 2022 at 2 p.m.

The line-up will feature:

Drama Desk®-nominee Christy Altomare (‘Anastasia’ in Broadway’s Anastasia, Mamma Mia!)

Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (‘Belle’ from Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast, ‘Meg’ from the animated feature film Hercules)

Grammy®-nominee Courtney Reed (‘Jasmine’ in Broadway’s Aladdin)

BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (‘Nala’ in Broadway’s The Lion King, Hamilton)

Music Director Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees)

Enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress)

“Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening. Dreams will come true as these acclaimed performers sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic,” the theater said.

The show’s creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith’s Las Vegas Residency) and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the

Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway). Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records.

The Embassy Theatre said member pre-sale will begin on Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m., and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy(260.424.5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Ticket pricing: $36.50, $46.50 and $66 and VIP packages for $120, $170 and $220 (plus applicable fees).

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.