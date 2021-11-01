Tickets for comedian Ron White’s performance at the Embassy go on sale this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre has announced that comedian Ron White will be stopping at the theatre on Feb. 11, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the mature audience show will go on sale this week.

Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon. Over the past 20 years, he has been one of the top grossing stand-up comedians on tour in the country with over 14 million units (solo and with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour) sold. He’s been nominated for two Grammys. White has also been featured in the Cameron Crowe Showtime Series, “Roadies,” and he authored a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List.

Tickets are $39 and $54 plus acceptable fees. VIP packages are available for $75 and $149 upcharges plus acceptable fees. They can be purchased beginning Friday at 10 a.m. at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Member pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit www.TaterSalad.com.