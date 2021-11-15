Tickets for Broadway at the Embassy’s ‘Cats,’ ‘Hairspray’ and ‘Jersey Boys’ performances on sale Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets for the rest of Broadway at the Embassy’s season will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Member pre-sale are currently on sale.

Cats: Jan. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber, that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater – “Memory.” Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, Cats tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new Cats for a new generation!

Tickets are $75, $55 and $40 (plus applicable fees) and can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Ticketmaster link:

The Embassy said special limited student group pricing is available. Contact the box office for details.

Hairspray: March 23, 3033 at 7:30 p.m.

You Can’t Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore,” “It Takes Two,” and incorporating “Ladies Choice” from the musical film adaption, Hairspray is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times)

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences. Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy.” (The New Yorker)

Jersey Boys: April 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard…and the radio just couldn’t get enough of it. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s just too good to be true.

FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS: “Sherry” • “Big Girls Don’t Cry” • “Walk Like A Man” • “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” • “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)”

The Embassy Theatre said JERSEY BOYS contains smoke, gun shots, strobe lights, authentic “profane Jersey language” and is recommended for ages 12+.

