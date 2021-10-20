Tickets available for Summit City Music Theatre and Embassy Theatre fundraising performances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City Music Theatre and the Embassy Theatre announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing and hosting their own production of “Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”

“MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre,” said Drew Cohen, MTI’s President and CEO.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) said it created this event for theaters across the globe to use as a fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12. At the Embassy Theatre there will be performances on Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. These performances will serve as a fundraiser for Summit City Music Theatre as well as the Embassy Theatre.

The cast includes: Fatima Washington, Gavin Drew, Kat Hickey, Tony Didier, Prentis Moore and Mindy Cox.

The following songs will be featured, among others, at the three performances:

“Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley, Book by David Greig)

“Seasons of Love” from Rent (Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson)

“This Is the Moment” from Jekyll and Hyde (Music by Frank Wildhorn, Book and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, Conceived for the Stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden)

“The New World” from Songs for a New World (Music and Lyrics by Jason Robert Brown)

“Somewhere That’s Green” from Little Shop of Horrors (Music by Alan Menken, Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman)

“Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen (Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Book by Jennifer Lee)

Tickets for premium ($30 plus any fees) and obstructed view ($20 plus any fees) seatings are available at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665, ticketmaster.com and fwembassytheatre.org:

Ticketing link for Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.

Ticketing link for Nov. 13 at 2 p.m.

Ticketing link for Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

For more information about Summit City Music Theatre, visit www.summitcitymt.com or contact Mindy Cox, Co-Founder/Music Director at 260-403-4121 or mindycoxvoice@yahoo.com.