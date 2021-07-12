Ticket sales begin Tuesday for ‘A Motown Christmas’ at the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets go on sale this week for the Dec. 7 performance of A Motown Christmas starring the Motown experience.

Member pre-sale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. for the family-oriented, sing-along holiday spectacular at the Embassy Theatre. Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday at 10 a.m.

A Motown Christmas features a world-class vocal group assembled from past and present members of three of Motown’s most legendary groups: The Temptations, The Miracles and The Contours. A Motown Christmas combines Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics.

Over the course of their career, The Temptations have released four Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles and 14 Billboard R&B number-one singles, the theater said. Their material has earned them three Grammy Awards. Like its “sister” female group, the Supremes, the Temptations’ singer lineup has changed frequently over the years.

The Miracles have charted over 50 Billboard hit singles between 1959 and 1978, including 26 Top Ten Billboard R&B Hits, with four R&B #1s, the theater said. Sixteen of their songs reached the Top Twenty of the Billboard Hot 100, with seven songs reaching the Top Ten, and two, 1970’s “The Tears of A Clown” and 1975’s “Love Machine,” reaching number one, with a third song, “Shop Around,” reaching #1 on the Cash Box magazine Top 100 pop chart.

In the 1960s, The Contours charted eight hits, including Motown’s first million-seller and its fastest-rising hit of all time, “Do You Love Me.” In 1988, after the release of the movie Dirty Dancing, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, “Do You Love Me,” – a featured song in the movie – roared back on the charts, outselling its original performance many times over.

Tickets are $36, $46 and $56 (plus applicable fees). They can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, mymusicshows.com, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre at 260-424-5665, located at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

For more details or specific information about the show, contact Ben Hart, 912-399-7799.