FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has seen a plethora of big names come through its hallowed halls since 1952.

From Paul McCartney to Elvis Presley to the Rolling Stones, some of the biggest names in music have stopped in the Summit City to perform in front of thousands of fans.

For those interested in Fort Wayne’s history or those who just want to add a few nuggets of knowledge to their treasure trove of trivia, WANE 15 looked back at the hundreds of concerts performed at the Coliseum to see which stood out above the rest.

The first concert held at the Coliseum on Oct. 15, 1952, starred Billy Eckstine, a jazz and pop singer who posthumously received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

The first concert proved to be Eckstine’s only performance at the Coliseum, a far cry from NewSong, a contemporary Christian band who has performed at the Coliseum 22 times, more than any other artist, thanks to its involvement with Winter Jam.

Other artists who rank among the Coliseum’s most frequent visitors include country legend Kenny Rogers with 13 performances; KISS, Gaither Trio and Newsboys each with 12 shows; Fred Waring and Trans-Siberian Orchestra with 11 apiece; and Aerosmith with 10 concerts.

The Coliseum has also consistently provided various acts to the Summit City, with 1961 being the last year a concert did not take place there.

For anyone wanting to keep track of the history of concerts at the Coliseum, a full list of every performance at the Coliseum can be found online.