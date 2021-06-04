Three Rivers Music Theatre present ‘True Colors: A Celebration of Pride’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Music Theatre (TRMT) is collaborating with the Embassy Theatre to hold a major concert event during pride month that celebrates northeast Indiana’s LGBTQ+ community and celebrates the talents of area LGBTQ+ singers and performing artists.

On June 18 at 8 p.m., the Embassy Theatre is hosting TRUE COLORS which features the iconic hits of pop music, stage, and screen that celebrate unity, individuality, equality and love.

“A perfect way to celebrate Pride Month right here in the Fort!” TRMT said.

Tickets are $30 each. They can be purchased on TicketMaster or by calling 260-745-3000 Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

American Sign Language interpreters from DeafLink will be at the performance to make TRUE COLORS a deaf and hearing impaired accessible production, the theatre said.

TRMT said strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place, and all CDC and Allen County Department of Health recommendations will be diligently followed.