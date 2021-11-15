Three Days Grace coming to the Clyde Theatre in May 2022

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hard rock group Three Days Grace will perform at the Clyde Theatre on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Since 2003, Three Days Grace has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, quietly breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, and making history by holding the all-time record for “most #1 singles at Active Rock Radio ever” with 13.

Lilith Czar will also perform as a special guest.

Doors open 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. All ages are welcome.

Tickets costs $39.50 in advance and $47.50 on the day of the show. To learn how to purchase tickets, click here.

