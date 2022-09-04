(REUTERS) – Pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.

After four songs at the SoFi stadium, the Canadian performer said he needed to cancel the show and told the audience they will be getting their money back.

On stage at his concert, The Weeknd apologized to his fans:

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it, whatever. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry. I love you so much.”

“My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated,” The Weeknd said in a tweet and promised he will make it up with a new date.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, began his recording career in 2010 and has won four Grammy Awards.