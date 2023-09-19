FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Actor and comedian Tim Allen is bringing his standup tour to the Embassy Theatre next year.

“The Tool Man” is coming Jan. 26, 2024, and fans can grab tickets starting with a presale Wednesday at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster.

The show is catered to an audience of 18 and over. Allen’s routine will discuss everything from life in America to raising families and getting older.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance starts at 8 p.m. Learn more on the Embassy’s website.