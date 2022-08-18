FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is taking the Stairway to Heaven.

The Phil will perform The Music of Led Zeppelin at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

“Amplified by a full rock band and accompanied by singer Randy Jackson’s screaming vocals, creator Brent Havens guest conducts the ensemble as they capture Led Zeppelin’s “sheer blast and power,” riff for riff while churning out new musical colors,” The Fort Wayne Philharmonic wrote in a promotional release.

Tickets are on sale through the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion box office at sweetwaterpavilion.com or in person at Sweetwater.