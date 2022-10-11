FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their “amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop LOL good time” to Fort Wayne this winter.
The Globetrotters will play the Washington Generals at the Memorial Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 26. Tickets go on sale Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.
“Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Fort Wayne area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings,” a promotional release said.
Get tickets to see the Globetrotters in Fort Wayne at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office, at Ticketmaster.com/acwmc or the TM Mobile App.
- Police: Hicksville man beat victim with bat during ‘neighborhood dispute’
- Labor Department proposes rule to reclassify contractors as employees
- Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
- Another mild day with showers and cooler air coming
- Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio