FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their “amazing basketball skill, outrageous athleticism, and a non-stop LOL good time” to Fort Wayne this winter.

The Globetrotters will play the Washington Generals at the Memorial Coliseum on Monday, Dec. 26. Tickets go on sale Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

“Through their artful athleticism and unparalleled moves, this team shares the game through an inclusive gameday experience that can’t be beat! The Globetrotters welcome fans in the Fort Wayne area to join them for an interactive gameday packed with one-of-a-kind premium offerings,” a promotional release said.

Get tickets to see the Globetrotters in Fort Wayne at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office, at Ticketmaster.com/acwmc or the TM Mobile App.