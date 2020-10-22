The Columbia City Haunted Jail opens for business

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – The 5th best ranked haunted attraction by USA Today can be found in Columbia City, and it is open for business.

For nearly 30 years, The Columbia City Haunted Jail has been a staple in northeast Indiana. The haunted jail is in an old jail that was built in 1875 on Market Street in downtown Columbia City.

“There was no critic who came through and said oh my gosh your haunt is a diamond they put it out there and the people voted so this was a nation-wide voting situation around the country and it was just a great honor to be voted number five,” said Paul Harrington, owner of Columbia City Haunted Jail.

The haunted jail is open Tuesdays through Sunday nights. School night hours are 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours are 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets

$25 “per soul” for a VIP ticket: full access to the Haunted jail and $3 Concession Coupon

Prices vary per night for Platinum ticket: everything included in VIP, free VIP t-shirt while supplies last with instant pass to the front of the line

More information can be found on the Columbia City Haunted Jail website.