‘The Color Purple’ shows rescheduled at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Due to unforeseen circumstances, ‘The Color Purple’ shows presented by Indiana Performing Arts Theatre on the Embassy Theatre stage that were scheduled in March have been moved to April.

The theater said all tickets will be honored for the new dates:

March 27, 3 p.m. —MOVED TO— April 24, 3 p.m.

March 27, 7:30 p.m. —MOVED TO— April 24, 7:30 p.m.

March 28, 4 p.m. —MOVED TO— April 25, 4 p.m.

“The legendary Broadway musical The Color Purple explains the life of Celie, a teenage girl who

is given by her stepfather to an abusive husband. She tries to remain hopeful that she will

ultimately be reunited with her sister Nettie and her children Adam and Olivia. Through her string

of unfortunate events, Celie learns that the most important thing is…she is a survivor, and that no

matter what happens to her, she is still here. A lively score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African

music and blues. The musical features eventful dance scenes, extraordinary lighting effects and

soulful singing. Nominated for eleven 2006 Tony Awards® and 2016 for Best Revival of a

Musical,” the press release said.

The Embassy Theatre said staff are available to answer questions and apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused. Ticket holders who are unable to attend can request a refund for 30 days. Any Embassy Theatre or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded. Any refund request may take up to a month to process. If patrons purchased tickets with cash or a gift card, they are asked to contact the theatre by phone at this time.

The Embassy Theatre said it cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

Tickets are currently on sale for $45 (adult), $30 (senior) and $25 (student) plus applicable

fees, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy

Theatre at 260-424-5665 at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Ticket link for April 24 at 3 p.m.

Ticket link for April 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket link for April 25 at 4 p.m.