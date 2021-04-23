The Color Purple shows canceled at the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As a result of COVID-19, the team at Indiana Performing Arts Theatre and Kaidydid Productions has decided to cancel the upcoming shows that were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Refunds will be issued at the original point of purchase. Embassy or TicketMaster purchases using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded, the theater said. Any refund request could take up to a month to process. Anyone who purchased tickets with cash or gift card is asked to contact the Embassy by phone. The Embassy Theatre said it cannot refund tickets that were purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

The Embassy Theatre said staff is available to answer any questions. Visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy at 260-424-5665.

Box office hours:

Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6.p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Social distancing is required, face coverings are recommended and safety measures have been put into place to help reduce the exposure to COVID-19.