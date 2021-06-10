Tesla, STOMP and Trace Adkins added to Honeywell Center 2021-22 lineup

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment has announced the addition of three crowd-pleasing performances to the Honeywell Center 2021-22 live entertainment lineup.

Tesla – Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

Tesla was born in the 80s and their bluesy and soulful sound remains popular decades later with hits like “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out),” “Love Song,” “What You Give,” and their mega-hit “Signs.”

Most seats are $29 or $59 with limited premium seating for $125.

STOMP – Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The return of the percussive hit also brings some new surprises, with some sections of the show now updated and restructured and the addition of two new full-scale routines, utilizing props like tractor tire inner tubes and paint cans. STOMP. See what all the noise is about. This performance is sponsored by Beacon Credit Union.

Most seats are $35 or $49 with limited premium seating for $75.

Trace Adkins – Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Honeywell Center

Towering baritone Trace Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums and charted more than 20 singles in his 25 years in Nashville. His top singles include “You’re Gonna Miss This,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” “Songs About Me,” “Every Light in the House,” “Chrome,” and “Just Fishin.”

Most seats are $49, $69 or $119 with limited premium seating for $149.

Honeywell Arts & Entertainment said tickets will go on sale to the public June 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at HoneywellArts.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102.