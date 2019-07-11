Taylor Swift tops list of highest paid celebs

Taylor Swift has topped this year’s list of the world’s highest paid celebrities, according to Forbes.

The pop singer was estimated by Forbes to have earned $185m in the year beginning 1 June 2018.

Second on the list is Kylie Jenner with an estimated $170m, with Kanye West close behind in third with earnings of $150m.

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran landed in fifth place, pulling in $110.

There are only 16 women in this year’s top 100, which also includes Beyonce at 20 with $81m, Ariana Grande at 62 with $48m, Jennifer Lopez at 76 with $43m, Lady Gaga at 90 with $39.5m and Celine Dion at 100 with $37.5m.

Scarlett Johansson was given a boost this year for her role in “Avengers: Endgame,” placing her at 47 with $56m.

Johansson is one of six “Endgame” heroes on the list, which also includes Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans and Paul Rudd.

Their collective earnings total around $340m.

