Taylor Swift suspect charged in Trump golf course damage

FILE – This file photo shows the booking photo released by the Westerly, R.I., Police Department showing Richard Joseph McEwan, of Milford, N.J., arrested on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, and charged with breaking into Taylor Swift’s oceanfront house in Westerly. The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion is accused of causing more than $20,000 damage to President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course. (Westerly Police Department via AP)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion is accused of causing more than $20,000 damage to President Donald Trump’s New Jersey golf course.

The Somerset County prosecutor says an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle “doing donuts” on the 11th hole on Sept. 3. A vehicle was spotted again on Sept. 8 making circular patterns on the 13th hole.

A partial license plate number led police Tuesday to charge 26-year-old Richard McEwan of Milford with criminal mischief.

McEwan was not wearing shoes when he was arrested in Swift’s beachfront mansion last month.

Police said he told them he was taught to take his shoes off when entering someone’s home to be polite.

A phone number listed for him has been disconnected.

