Sweetwater releases 2020 concert lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater will host 12 concerts at its outdoor performance pavilion from late July through October.

The 2020 summer concert series at the Sweetwater Performance Pavilion will feature shows by legends like Styx, Gladys Knight and Kool & the Gang. The series will offer shows for fans of classic rock, country to R&B, funk, blues and more.

The lineup:

STYX — Tuesday, July 28

— Tuesday, July 28 Whiskey Myers with special guest Shane Smith — Wednesday, July 29

with special guest — Wednesday, July 29 Tower of Power with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars — Wednesday, Aug. 12

with special guests — Wednesday, Aug. 12 Warrant with special guests Eric Martin of Mr. Big & PJ Farley of Trixter (hosted by Eddie Trunk) — Friday, Aug. 14

with special guests — Friday, Aug. 14 An Evening with Gladys Knight — Tuesday, Aug. 18

— Tuesday, Aug. 18 The Fab Four (The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles) — Sunday, Aug. 30

— Sunday, Aug. 30 Coheed and Cambria with special guests CHON —Wednesday, Sept. 9

with special guests —Wednesday, Sept. 9 Kool & The Gang with special guests The Sweetwater All Stars — Wednesday, Sept. 16

with special guests — Wednesday, Sept. 16 Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band — Friday, Sept. 25

— Friday, Sept. 25 Pure Prairie League with special guests The Why Store — Sunday, Sept. 27

with special guests — Sunday, Sept. 27 Samantha Fish with special guests Southern Avenue — Friday, Oct. 2

with special guests — Friday, Oct. 2 Pink Droyd (A Tribute to Pink Floyd) — Saturday, Oct. 3

Tickets for all concerts are on sale now and can be purchased online via eventbrite.com or sweetwaterpavilion.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Sweetwater campus located at 5501 US Highway 30 West, Neat Neat Neat Records and all area Wooden Nickel record store locations, unless those locations are mandated to be closed.