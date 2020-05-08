Survey shows many will celebrate Mother’s Day virtually

Mother’s Day may be a little different for many people this year because of coronavirus-related restrictions. But 78% of those surveyed by the National Retail Federation said celebrating is important to them given what is going on in the world. Two-thirds of respondents said they plan to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually.

According to the NRF survey, things mom can enjoy at home top the list of gifts people are buying. Categories like books, electronics, and gardening or housewares are more popular than they’ve been in over a decade.

Consumers expect to spend an average of $205 on gifts for mom, about $8 more than last year, according to the NRF.