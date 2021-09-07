Summer Nights at the Embassy Theatre wraps up Wednesday with Dean’s List Jazz Group

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy is hosting The Dean’s List Jazz Group this Wednesday at Summer Nights at the Embassy. The event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m. This is the final show of the 2021 Summer Nights season.

The presenting sponsor for the series has been Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

The Dean’s List Jazz Group consist of drummer Sonny Carreño, guitarist Danny Dean and saxophonist Sam Que who met in 2013 on a recording project for an album of original hymns called Walk in Peace. Bassist Randy Horst was added to the lineup in 2014.

The quartet earned spots at the Elkhart Jazz Festival for four straight years and performed for WNIT’s Experience Michiana as well as the local talent series at Merriman’s Playhouse in South Bend. The theater said the group also hosted WVPE’s Fernwood Friday in Niles and played countless other public and private shows over eight years.

The featured food partner this week is Club Soda. Mad Anthony Brewing is the Microbrew Sponsor. The theater said a cash bar and concessions are available as well. The Embassy bar will feature a piña colada.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam that broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will also be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Embassy wants to thank sponsors, patrons, performers and food partners for a great 2021 Summer Nights at the Embassy series. The organization looks forward to presenting the series again in 2022.

Single tickets for all Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.