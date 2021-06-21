Summer Nights at the Embassy Theatre continues with The Adam Strack Band

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2021 Summer Nights at the Embassy Theater continues with The Adam Strack Band Wednesday evening.

The theater said event is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and starts at 6 p.m. The presenting sponsor for the series is Chuck & Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Embassy Presents sponsors are The James Foundation and Fort Wayne Metals. Associate sponsors are TriCore Logic and Premier Bank.

Adam Strack has been a full-time guitarist and singer in Fort Wayne since 2008. He plays cover music in a solo, duo or full band setting performing a variety of styles including classic rock, alternative rock, reggae, country and bluegrass. He comes from a family of musicians who played together for a decade in the 90s. Adam has been performing in front of live audiences for over 25 years and has played at most of area venues including the Embassy, Three Rivers Festival, Parkview Stadium, The Phoenix, Columbia Street West, Country Heritage Winery as well as most area bars/restaurants that feature live music.

Strack has also played in many projects and open jams with other talented area artists including Anthony Wilson, Tim Sewell, Hubie Ashcraft, Chris Dodds, Brian Lemert, Kenny Taylor, G-Money, Scott Schwan, Jamie Simon, Matt Kempf, Sunny Taylor, Todd Kabisch and more.

The featured food partner is Shigs In Pit. and Mad Anthony Brewing Company is the Microbrew Sponsor, the theater said. A cash bar and concessions are also available. The featured (limited quantity) drink at the Embassy bar is Frozé (frozen rosé).

The Embassy Theatre said it offers an indoor/outdoor experience with access to the Parkview Health Rooftop Patio where patrons can hear the live music and see Fort Wayne’s spectacular skyline. Summer Nights is a rain or shine event. If weather is not favorable for rooftop viewing, patrons can enjoy the full show in the ballroom.

Fans of the Embassy can get a sneak peek of the event through the Summer Nights Live Band Cam which broadcasts every Wednesday from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. when the featured band or artist is performing on Venmo or by visiting the Embassy Theatre’s website. The theater said the link will be shared prior to show time on the Embassy’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well.

Single tickets for Summer Nights events are $5, plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at 260-424-5665 or through ticketmaster.com.